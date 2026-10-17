Finwerd launches traineeship to invest in Africa’s next generation of beverage technologists

Finwerd, West Africa’s largest flavour manufacturer, has launched its new Beverage Application Traineeship. The two-year traineeship will develop young talents from West Africa into beverage application technologists. These specialists are in high demand across Africa’s booming flavour industry. However, opportunities to become one are scarce, limited by high entry barriers and a lack of training programmes.

The selected trainees will work in Finwerd’s application laboratories in Lagos alongside some of the most experienced beverage technologists from the industry. Part of their training will take place at Finwerd’s headquarters in the Netherlands. The training and resources invested in each trainee are valued at more than US$150,000.

Built in Africa, by people who know its markets

From its production facility in Lagos, Finwerd develops and produces flavour systems for the African beverage industry. Making flavours locally brings the industry shorter lead times, less exposure to import delays and less risk of currency swings.

“We believe the future of Africa’s beverage industry should be developed in Africa, by people who understand its markets, consumers and opportunities,” said Mr. Steven Kabuito, Managing Director Africa, Finwerd. “We want to invest in young African talent and build the technical expertise that will shape this industry for decades to come.”

How to apply

Applications are open now at Finwerd’s LinkedIn page until the end of October.