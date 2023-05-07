Article Summary

The Chairman of Resort Group, Dr. Wale Babalakin, said that the Nigerian Government’s willful disregard for the rule of law is one reason why the country is not an investment destination.

Babalakin regretted that 16 years after the commencement of operations of the MMA2 terminal, the Federal Government has not complied with the terms and conditions in the agreement.

Babalakin warned that if such flagrant disobedience to the rule of law continues, investors would continue to avoid the country.

The Chairman of Resort Group, the operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin has said that the willful disregard to the rule of laws by the Nigerian Government is one of the reasons the country is not an investment destination.

Speaking with aviation correspondents at MMA2 over the weekend during the launch of its art gallery, Babalakin regretted that 16 years after the commencement of operations of the terminal, the Federal Government was yet to comply with the terms and conditions in the agreement.

For instance, Babalakin explained that the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, was still operating in isolation of MMA2 in contravention of the Supreme Court ruling, while its right to operate regional flights from the terminal was still being disallowed.

He warned that if such flagrancy disobedience to the rule of law continued, investors would continue to avoid the country.

Backstory

MMA2 commenced operations on May 7, 2007 with first flight operated out of the terminal by the defunct Chanchangi Airlines.

There have been various legal battles between Babalakin and the Federal Government over the operations of MMA2 and the contract entered into by both parties.

Babalakin said: “I am alarmed that we have not commenced the regional operations because we went through the entire process and we were certified, but we have not been allowed to take off. GAT is still operating illegally because based on the judgment of the Supreme court, the GAT is part of our facility.

“I hope that those who have power and who have constitutional authority will know that you encourage enterprise when you follow the rule of law and once you follow the rule of law, your country will become an investment destination, but if people are looking at us from afar and saying they can’t come here when simple agreements are not being honoured, it’s not good for anybody in the country.

“We are operators and not political people, we will continue to make our case based on law and we believe that our case is insurmountable, truthful and it is only the best for the country.”

He, however, said that the terminal remained the best in the country and vowed that the management would continue to make it convenient for users at all times.

According to him, the terminal and its designs were deliberate effort by its promoter, saying that the car park and the terminal made connection of travellers seamless.

“You can also see that we have been very discipline. We have disallowed passengers from operating on our tarmac. We bus them or find a way of transporting them.

“We think it is backward to have passengers walk through the terminal. It’s also dangerous. It only takes one accident, then, the country would be embarrassed,” he added.