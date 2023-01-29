The screening machine at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, has once again broken down.

The incident which has already occurred several times within the last month is causing delays in the processing of bags at the terminal, while passenger screening is also slowed down.

The breakdown of the screening machines affected the smooth plan of some of the airlines operating from the terminal, including Dana Air, Ibom Air, Max Air and Azman Airlines.

As of the time of filing this report, the terminal management was yet to rectify the challenge, while no reason was officially given to the airlines and passengers on the possible reason for the breakdown.

This is not the first time

An airline source who didn’t want his name in print told our correspondent that it was not the first time the screen machines and other important equipment would break down at MMA2 in recent times.

According to the source, some of the breakdowns had led to flight delays by airlines, while the passengers and the regulatory authority – Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hinged the blame on the operating airlines at the terminal.

He added: “Even, last December, the consistent breakdowns of the screening machines and other equipment at MMA2, affected our services. I think the management should focus their energies on the maintenance of this equipment, which is ageing fast.

‘We cannot continue to have our flights delayed because of the breakdown of their facilities. We have to change the experience.”