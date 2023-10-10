Despite the sordid economic situation in the country and the appeal for the downward review of tariffs, aviation companies have continued to hike fees upward, thereby causing more pain for airport users.

The latest to join the fray is Bi-Courteny Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, which on Tuesday, announced an increment in car park and lounge services at its terminal to as high as 33 per cent.

FAAN started an upward review of tariffs

By July this year, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had increased the toll at the Lagos Airport by about 50 per cent.

FAAN had on July 1, 2023, increased fares paid by motorists plying the route from N200 to N300 for cars, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were made to pay N500 from N300, while trucks (six tyres) paid N1,000 from N500 and trailers’ fee (eight tyres upward) was reviewed from N1,000 to N2,000.

Also, within the period, FAAN had increased its annual registration from N80,000 to N85,000 and N100,000, depending on the vehicle.

At the Abuja airport, FAAN had in the same July, reviewed upward the toll fare.

According to the new tariff, cars now pay N300 from the previous N200, while SUVs are charged N500 from the previous N300.

Bi-Courtney Follows suit

A statement by BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications Department, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi on Tuesday, said that the new tariffs for car park and VIP Walk-in Lounge would commence on November 1, 2023.

Yinka-Olawuyi posited that the tariff upward review was in light of the new economic reality in the country.

She said that the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The statement quoted Mr. Kola Bamigboye, Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, as saying that the car park tariffs had been revised to align with its ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for its passengers.

Bamigboye posited that the new car park tariff structure would take into cognisance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within its multi-storey car park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

33.3% increase on VIP Lounge

For the lounge access fee, Esther Ojeiwa, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, said the upward review of 33.3 per cent was necessary in order to maintain topnotch services at the lounge.

Ojeiwa stated that the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge was accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provides a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and take off scheduled flights.

She added: “To further enhance the lounge experience, we have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money.”

The statement assured the public that the changes were essential to support ongoing improvements to its facilities, services, and overall passenger experience at MMA2.