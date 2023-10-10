The Lagos State Government plans to implement an advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) for property mapping and identification.

This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the billing and payment process for Land Use Charge (LUC) in the state.

The Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi disclosed this at an event on Land Use Charge Matters held in Lagos.

He noted that with the introduction of the innovative system, property owners in Lagos State can no longer evade Land Use Charges.

In his words,

“Starting from December 2023, the State Government will adopt the Geographic Information System to facilitate the prompt payment of Land Use Charge. I appeal to all property owners to regularize their property papers as soon as possible”.

“Let me stress that Governance and Government is a social contract signed between the people and the government. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed a social contract with Lagosians when he assumed Office and he is committed to fulfilling this contract through the provision of reliable and sufficient infrastructure across the State, meeting the needs of the 21st-century and Smart city drive”

Use of land dispute resolution platform

Also speaking at the event was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Hundogan Sewanu Temitope who said, property owners should utilize the available platforms for Land Use Charge Dispute Resolution.

By doing so, they can access the associated benefits and avoid the potential consequences of non-compliance.

About the advanced GIS

This advanced Geographical Information System (GIS) automatically generates bills for all property owners by utilizing a valuation methodology integrated into the system.

This methodology will accurately determine both the location and market value of all properties in the state.