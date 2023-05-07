Article Summary

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Sports Global Ambassadors Program, recently sponsored the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace with a three-day event.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace also known as World Sports Day is a United Nations initiative celebrated 06 April every year to promote social cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development goals through sports.

The three-day event featured several sporting activities, a health talk, first aid medicine demonstration, a debate on exploring sports’ power in youth development and conflict resolution- and an award night ceremony.

Emi Agaba-Oloja, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, noted the pivotal role of sporting activities in sustainable economic development, and as such, the financial institution is passionate about supporting the sector and driving its growth.

She mentioned that Stanbic IBTC prides itself as an end-to-end financial service provider, offering solutions to support our customers’ goals from cradle to grave. Emi enlightened the audience about the distinctions between savings and investments, sighting practical examples using a bouquet of products within the Stanbic IBTC Group.

Emi said “Sports has been at the center of peace and development in different parts of the world. It brings together people from different cultures and backgrounds who take on activities to demonstrate teamwork, discipline, tolerance, and fair play. It has the power to promote social cohesion and healthy living; this is the reason we chose to partner with the Sports Global Ambassadors Program for this year’s event.” According to Emi, the event provided a unique opportunity to connect with the youths in Lagos State.

Recognizing Stanbic IBTC Trustees for their contribution towards the promotion and development of sports in Lagos State, Ndidi Edeoghon, Executive Director, Sports Global Ambassadors, and the Executive Trustee, Ambassadors Initiative of Youth Development and Conflict Resolution said the sponsorship demonstrates active promotion of social inclusion, diversity, and peaceful co-existence in our society and hopes to continue to partner with the financial institution to improve the accessibility of sports in the state.

