Trading activities were positive as Investors gain N95 billion to close the first trading week.

The All-Share Index increased by +0.33% to close the day at 52,466.52 points after recording 52,290.75 points in the previous day’s trading session.

Learn Africa Plc leads 37 gainers with a +10% gain while Transcorp Plc was the biggest loser as it lost -9.77% amongst 12 equities that closed the week negative.

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished the trading day with a gain of N95 billion in market capitalization as bulls sustained their grip on the local bourse.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 174.56 basis points or 0.33% to close at 52,465.31 index points as against 52,290.75 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalization of equities grew by N95 billion from N28.472 trillion the previous day to N28.567 trillion as market sentiment remained the positive territory.

The local bourse recorded 37 gainers led by Learn Africa Plc and CWG Plc against 12 losers led by Transcorp Plc to close the market breadth positive.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 482.59 million shares exchanged in 5,298 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52.465.31 points

Previous ASI: 52.290.75 points

% Day Change: 0.33%

% Y-t-D: 2.37%

Market Cap (N): 28.567 trillion

Volume: 1.27 billion

Value (N): N5.64 billion

Deals: 5,298

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARN AFRICA gained +10% to close at N2.42

CWG gained +10% to close at N1.32

INTENGINS gained +9.73% to close at N1.24 per share

CUSTODIAN gained +9.65% to close at N6.25 per share

MEYER gained +9.46% to close at N2.43 per share

NGX Top ASI losers

TRANSCORP was down by -9.77% to close at N1.94 per share

LIVINGTRUST was down by -9.73% to close at N2.69 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.72% to close at N0.65 per share

VERITASKAP was down by -4.76% to close at N0.20 per share

JAIZBANK was down by -4.21% to close at N0.91 per share

Top 3 By Volume

ACCESSCORP 168,781,634

UBA 53,507,490

FIDELITYBK 36,010,078

Top 3 By Value

ACCESSCORP N1,854,266,455

ZENITHBANK N795,997,249

UBA N422,419,002