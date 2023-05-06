Article summary

The Nigerian Government announced it reached an agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for the availability of Jet Fuel to assist in the transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan in a statement on Friday.

This also comes after Nairametrics reported that 4 Nigerian Airlines delayed the signing of NAHCON agreements to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, citing the closure of the Sudanese Airspace.

Agreement

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Chief said the agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) will ensure the availability of Jet Fuel for the transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON urged the approved air carriers for this year’s hajj to meet the NNPC for briefing and perfection of the arrangement, citing consultations with aviation stakeholders and experts, saying they are working with the advice of industry’s stakeholders in the interest and safety of Nigerian pilgrims.

NAHCON also added that it had taken measures to curtail any possible drawbacks in the transportation of pilgrims once it commenced, adding:

“In order to ensure ceaseless supply of Jet A fuel for the purpose of the airlift, NAHCON has made arrangements with NNPC to that end.”

Inspection

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, assured that the NCAA inspected all the designated hajj airlift airports to take stock of all security and functional facilities, urging the selected carriers to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of engagement that they would sign.

He stated that Nigeria’s aviation industry in 2022 experienced Hajj delays due to the availability of Aviation fuel, citing that approved airlines meet the requirements that would be spelt out in the agreements as NCAA was ready to sanction any possible noncompliance.

“Over this perpetual bottleneck, NCAA was earlier invited by General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) to measure the level of effect it has on Madina and Jeddah airports’ Hajj operations.

” Hence, NCAA has laid down stringent measures to avoid cancellations and flight delays this year.”

Backstory

Nairametrics reported earlier that Four Nigerian airlines, including, Max Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, and Aero Contractors, stated their refusal to sign an agreement with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to transport the 2023 Hajj intending pilgrims is due to the conflict in Sudan.

This means only the Saudi Arabian designated airline Flynas will fly to Saudi Arabia, as they signed the agreement.

The airlines added Sudan’s air space has been shut down due to conflict, according to Zikrullah Hassan, Chairman, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON Chief, Hassan adjourned till Tuesday, May 9, to deliberate further with the Nigerian airlines that declined to sign the agreement, adding:

“Their representatives did inform me that they will be coming to discuss with us, with their chairmen or Chief Executives Officers where we intend to have more in-depth discussions before we come to an agreement.

“The reason why it is delayed is because of the Sudan crisis. We have been told that Sudan’s airspace has been shut down.