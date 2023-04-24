Article summary

The Population Commission has denied reports that its server was hacked.

The denial was issued in response to a claim by a staff of the Commission who claimed the alleged server hack was the reason for the postponement of the LGA-level training of the Supervisors and Enumerators for the census.

The Commission, therefore, assured Nigerians of the safety of their data as it prepares for the population and housing census.

The National Population Commission (NPC) has denied reports that its server was hacked ahead of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, issued the denial in a statement released on Monday and seen by Nairametrics.

While reassuring Nigerians of the safety of their data as it prepares for the census, Yahaya said there was nothing like a hack on the Commission’s server. He urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as a ‘false statement’ trending online.

Commitment to a credible census

Yahaya, who reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to a credible and acceptable census, said:

“We wish to assure the public that the security of the data for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is absolutely guaranteed. The commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection and maintaining the trust placed in us by the Nigerian population.”

Yahaya explained that the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra recently visited the United Nations to attend the 56th Session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development, which was to the benefit of the country.

He said the chairman also presented Nigeria’s statement on ‘Population and Development’ at the global event and has since returned to the country ahead of preparations for the first digital Census in Nigeria.

“Over the years, it has been the standard practice for the Chairman of the Commission to attend the annual event on Population and Development in line with the mandate of NPC as the coordinating agency on population matters in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the public is advised to disregard the false statement trending online about the hacking of the commission’s server and the subsequent travel of the NPC Chairman to restore the purported hacked server,” he said.

He assured of the commission’s determination to continue to update the populace on developments regarding the 2023 Population and Housing Census as events unfold. Yahaya solicited Nigerians’ support to ensure a secure and successful 2023 Census exercise.

The backstory

The denial came in response to a claim by a staff of the Commission and Comptroller of Chanchaga LGA, Niger State, Mr Sanusi Maigida, who earlier claimed that the NPC server was hacked. Maigida cited this development as the reason for the postponement of the LGA-level training of the Supervisors and Enumerators for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The 2023 census is scheduled to commence on May 3rd. However, there have been calls for its postponement for security reasons. One such call was made recently by the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Calabar. In a 9-point communique issued at the end of its 47th Annual Synod, the church held that there has been a high level of insecurity in the country, which reason they called for the suspension of the exercise.

They pointed out that some areas in the country are being occupied by Boko Haramists, bandits, and other undesirable elements.