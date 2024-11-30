The National Population Commission (NPC) has issued a clarification in response to misleading reports circulating online that falsely suggest the Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, announced the next Population and Housing Census in Nigeria would take place in 2025.

In a statement released today by the NPC, Erelu Taibat Yemi Oloruntoba, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, the NPC clarified that no official date for the upcoming census has been set.

The commission noted that the Chairman’s remarks had been misinterpreted, saying that the misreporting stems from comments made during a media interaction at the 30th Anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja.

What NPC is saying

“We wish to clarify that no official announcement regarding the date of the upcoming census has been made. The Chairman’s remarks have been taken out of context by individuals seeking to mislead the public and drive traffic to their sites rather than provide accurate information.

“To put the record straight, during a media interaction at the 30th Anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja, the NPC Chairman addressed the pressing issue of significant data gaps in Nigeria that impede the tailoring of reproductive health services and interventions to specific demographic groups. He expressed hope that President Tinubu would issue a proclamation for the census date in the coming year,” the statement read.

NPC’s constitutional role

The NPC, in its statement, emphasized that while it is constitutionally mandated to conduct censuses, the commission does not have the authority to set the date for the census.

The power to determine the census date rests solely with the President of Nigeria, who must issue the proclamation.

Following the postponement of the census by the previous administration, the NPC has been engaged in discussions with the presidency to determine the new census date. The commission remains in the preparatory stages for the upcoming census, with ongoing consultations about the timeline.

The NPC reassured the public that while the census date has not been set, preparations for the event are actively underway. The Commission is working diligently in collaboration with the presidency to establish an official date.

Oloruntoba urged the public to rely on verified information from official NPC channels instead of unsubstantiated reports from unofficial sources.

“We urge the public to seek verified information from official NPC channels rather than relying on unsubstantiated claims,” stated Oloruntoba.

The NPC called on both the public and the media to exercise caution when disseminating information. The Commission urged all stakeholders to verify the accuracy of reports before publication and to rely on official sources for updates.