Key highlights

The AIG scholarships help exceptional West Africans to pursue a Master of Public Policy at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government

AIG Scholars will spend a year at Oxford learning from outstanding academic faculty and expert practitioners, embark on summer placements, as well as interact with other future public sector leaders from around the world.

Applicants should be Nigerian currently working in the public sector at either Federal or State levels, aged between 25 and 45 years with a minimum of seven (7) years (combined private & public sector) work experience

AIG Scholars will spend a year at Oxford learning from outstanding academic faculty and expert practitioners, as well as interacting with other future public sector leaders from around the world.

They will embark on summer placements during which they will gain additional knowledge and experience of their areas of interest and build their global networks.

Since 2017, twenty-nine scholarships worth more than £50,000 have been awarded to future public sector leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to the sector. Scholars return to their home countries after finishing their degrees to use their knowledge to improve policymaking, support reforms, and contribute to their country’s development.

Eligibility Criteria

Be a Nigerian currently working in the public sector (Ministries, Departments, Agencies & Parastatals) at either Federal or State levels

Aged between 25 and 45 years

Have a minimum of seven (7) years (combined private & public sector) work experience

Have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second-class upper qualification

Programme Details

Financial Support

Funding will be provided for tuition, living expenses, and a stipend for a summer project.

Extensive coaching and mentoring will be offered to help scholars navigate their time at Oxford and make the most of the experience

AIG Scholars will receive full support to map out their career development paths and access opportunities that are aligned with their areas of interest and that leverage the knowledge gained at Oxford

Applications for the 2023/2024 AIG scholarships have now been extended to the 30th of April, 2023.

Apply here to join the next cohort of the AIG Public Leaders Programme.

About the AIG scholarship

The AIG Scholarships was established in 2017 as a public-sector-focused philanthropic organization by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede. Its goal is to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and improved access to quality primary healthcare for Nigerians first and the rest of Africa.

According to AIG’s theory of change, an effective, values-driven, and results-oriented public sector will improve the continent’s socioeconomic performance and lead to better outcomes for its citizens.

The foundation believes that public sector transformation will be impossible to achieve without the full support of citizens, civil society organizations, and private sector entities. As a result, it is committed to developing a shared understanding of what is required to improve public sector performance and to determine why previous reform efforts were unsuccessful.

Its strategic plan for 2020- 2025 sets out pathways to change the narrative on public sector reform, take ownership of public sector transformation, public sector leadership development, and strengthen capacity for effective policy design and implementation..