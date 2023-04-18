The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate and Prosecute the embattled Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

INEC made this call on Tuesday in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.INEC also requested the SGF to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the “unwholesome behavior of the REC for further action.”

INEC noted that the request was a resolution of a meeting held by the commission today.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behavior of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.” The statement reads.

More details soon…