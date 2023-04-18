One of Nigeria’s leading Real Estate Company, Zylus Homes and Properties a subsidiary of Zylus Group International has launched a commercial real estate development in her quest to foster the development of commercial city in Ibeju Lekki now known as the new Lagos.

The launch of the commercial estate, Tiwa Commercial Hub which held on 15th April 2023, is coming 3 months after the real estate company launched Tiwa Garden City, a residential development with a blend of nature and technology popularly referred to as the biggest entertainment city in Africa also in Aiyetoro Community in Ibeju Lekki.

According to the Group CEO, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Tiwa Commercial Hub boasts a variety of commercial spaces that will house any size of business or industries. The commercial according to him is suitable for offices, restaurants, warehouses, cinemas, tech hub, hotel, banks,cinemas and also residential buildings for shortlet or rental purposes.

The event attended by over 1,000 Realtors, Investors, Property Developers and Friends of the organization witnessed the birth of a landmark for commercial development in Ibeju Lekki as the attendees also hailed the brand for being innovative, dynamic and fulfilling every promise made to her customers.

One of the high profile attendees, Ambassador Biodun Sowemimo while commending Zylus Homes and Properties for being a forward thinking real estate developer also noted that the launch of Tiwa Commercial Hub is not only timely but also the right move. He added that with its prime location and easy accessibility the commercial hub is a great for smart investors.

The E.D Zylus Homes and Properties, Mr. Lateef Lawal also added that Tiwa Commercial Hubstands out because it provides an ideal platform for businesses to showcase their services whilethey enjoy both the population and economic advantage as well as being surrounded by some ofLagos finest developments like the seaport, refinery, airport and so much more.

Mrs. Bukola Adeleke the E.D Operations while appreciating all attendees; the Realtors andBusiness Partners for their support also stated that as always, Zylus is ready to change thenarrative in the commercial real estate space as the Tiwa Commercial Hub will provide a vibrantand supportive environment that will foster innovation, networking, and growth for businesses.

Tiwa Commercial Hub since its launch has attracted the attention of a lot of investors witariety of plot sizes like the 1000SQM and 2000SQM available for sale. More information is

now available on www.tiwacommercialhub.com