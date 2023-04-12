Key Highlights

Shareholders of Cadbury Nigeria Plc will receive a final dividend of N751.28 million for the financial year ended December 2022, representing a total dividend of 40 kobo per share declared by the paint firm.

The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria has pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) of Nigeria proposed a final dividend of 40 kobo per share for the financial year 2022.

This was contained in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

Subject to shareholders’ approval: According to the company, the dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 4th, 2023.

The statement signed by the company said that on Tuesday 27th June 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Friday 2nd June 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts

Advice to shareholders: Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What you should know: Cadbury Nigeria Plc released its 2022 audited full-year results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.29 billion.

This represents an 18% increase from the N1.097 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Revenue for the full year ended 2022 stood at N55.21 billion from N42.37 billion representing a growth of +30%.

The company’s gross profit rose by N7.72 billion during the period under review from N6.48 billion in 2021, accounting for a growth of +19%

The cost of sales grew by 32.29% from N35.89 billion to N47.48 billion posted in 1021.