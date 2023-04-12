The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has confirmed the collapse of an “unapproved” seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

The building was reported to have collapsed late Wednesday afternoon with some workers feared trapped under the rubble.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on First Avenue in the exclusive neighbourhood of some of the wealthiest Nigerians.

NEMA confirms incident

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos state in a statement confirmed the incident.

It stated, “A report of a storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond.’’

No fatality

According to reports, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development stated only a few people sustained injuries as there was no fatality.

The ministry’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said,

“Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.’’

He noted that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, visited the site “immediately” to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

He said, “We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.’’

This is a developing story…