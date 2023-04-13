Key highlights

The University of Dundee is offering scholarships to international students valued at £5,000

The Global Citizenship Scholarship is available for international students who wish to enroll in a full-time undergraduate and postgraduate level of study at the university starting from September 18, 2023.

Applications must be submitted before the deadline of July 31, 2023

The University of Dundee is offering scholarships to international students which are valued at £5,000 to study for either undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

The Global Citizenship Scholarship is available for international students who wish to enroll in a full-time undergraduate and postgraduate level of study at the university for courses that start from September 18, 2023.

The University of Dundee is strongly committed to supporting all in its community, to ensure an inclusive learning and working environment, and a fair and more equitable society.

The university is reputed for its zero-tolerance of discrimination, harassment, and bullying and extends a welcome hand to international students.

Our global citizenship scholarship recognizes applicants who strongly align with the University of Dundee’s values of

Valuing people

Working together

Integrity

Making a difference

Excellence

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the University of Dundee Global Citizenship Scholarship, applicants are expected to meet the following conditions:

Applicants must have submitted an application to study at the University of Dundee for September 2023 and received an offer for a full-time. Applicants should check the Terms and Conditions for exclusions

The applicants must hold International fee status as determined by the University of Dundee, which is communicated in the offer letter

The applicant must not hold the any other University of Dundee scholarships

Eligible courses

The eligible subjects that the scholarship covers are:

How to Apply

Any applicant who is interested should visit here for more information.

Any applications submitted after the deadline of July 31, 2023, will not be considered.

About the University of Dundee

The University of Dundee was founded as a university college in 1881 through a donation from a prominent family and came into formal existence by virtue of a Royal Charter in 1967. The university is regarded as a public research university in Dundee, Scotland.

The University of Dundee is one of the world’s top 250 universities and has been recognized for having two subjects in the world’s top 200 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

In addition, it has been recognized as a “global center of excellence for Life Sciences & Medicine” in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.