FG releases eight months’ salary arrears to SSANU, averts looming strike

The Federal Government has released eight months’ salary arrears owed to members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), averting an imminent strike by the university workers’ union.

The Federal Government has released eight months’ salary arrears owed to members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), averting an imminent strike by the university workers’ union.

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, following the union’s 14-day ultimatum demanding payment of outstanding arrears arising from the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

The union had earlier warned that failure to meet its demands within the ultimatum would lead to a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action” without further notice.

SSANU urges members to verify payments

Ibrahim said the release of the arrears would help sustain industrial harmony in Nigerian universities, while commending the Federal Government and Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for their intervention.

He urged SSANU members nationwide to liaise with their respective university managements to ensure the released funds are paid promptly and judiciously.

He also directed members to report any shortfall or irregularity in the payment to the union for appropriate action.

According to him, the development demonstrates that constructive engagement between government and university-based unions can produce positive results when supported by prompt action.

“This is a demonstration that constructive engagement, when matched with prompt action, can protect industrial harmony and workers’ welfare,” Ibrahim said.

He urged the Federal Government to sustain its responsive approach to implementing agreements reached with university-based unions and settling outstanding entitlements.

Two months’ withheld salaries remain unpaid

Despite the release of the eight months’ arrears, Ibrahim said the government still owes members two months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 industrial action.

He also said the government had yet to settle one-year arrears arising from the implementation of the 25% and 35% salary increases.

“These are legitimate entitlements of our members and should not be subjected to further delay,” he said.

Ibrahim also called on state governments and governing councils of state-owned universities to ensure the full and properly funded implementation of agreements reached with university-based unions.

He warned that selective or delayed implementation could trigger fresh tensions and undermine industrial harmony across the university system.

The SSANU president reaffirmed the union’s commitment to constructive engagement and industrial peace, while maintaining that the union would use lawful means to protect the rights and welfare of its members.

SSANU’s outstanding salary concerns

The latest payment addresses part of SSANU’s longstanding concerns over unpaid salaries and the implementation of agreements reached with the Federal Government.

Nairametrics reported in June 2025 that SSANU had accused the FG of unfair treatment over delays in salary payments and demanded the release of two months’ salaries withheld from members who participated in the nationwide industrial action.

The union said the outstanding salaries should be paid as a demonstration of goodwill and commitment to restoring industrial harmony in the university system.

The union also called on the government to ensure uniform payment timelines across all Federal and State institutions, while accusing the government of repeatedly failing to honour negotiated agreements with SSANU.