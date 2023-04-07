Key highlights

The NDLEA has extended the opening of its recruitment portal by one week.

The recruitment exercise which was earlier scheduled to close on April 8, will now close on April 17.

The agency said the extension enables applicants facing challenges in submitting to complete the process while allowing new applicants to participate in the recruitment exercise.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has extended applications in its ongoing recruitment by one week. According to a statement released by the Director, of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA. Mr. Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa approved the extension on Thursday.

The recruitment portal, which opened on March 12 was scheduled to close on March 8. However, with the extension, NDLEA said the portal will remain open till midnight on Monday, April 17.

The Agency said the extension enables applicants having challenges submitting their applications to take advantage of the additional days to complete the process. “This will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested but yet to sign up to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application forms on the portal,” the statement read.

Eligibility for application

To be eligible to apply for the recruitment, applicants must be graduates of secondary school, polytechnic, or university. According to the agency, applicants are required to be drug-free, of good character, and without a prior criminal record. Other criteria include:

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess a national identity number (NIN).

Applicants must be medically fit and must produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicants for the superintendent cadre must not be less than 20 years or more than 35 years.

Applicants applying for the “narcotic agent cadre” and “narcotic assistant cadre” must be between 18 – 30 years at the point of entry.

Applicants who are above 40 years applying for the role of “medical doctors” and “articulated vehicle drivers” will also be considered.

Medical and allied professionals must possess current practicing licenses and applicants who are lawyers must have been called to the bar.

How to apply

The agency mandated applicants to use their personal email addresses and phone numbers when submitting online applications.

To apply, Eligible persons are to visit the NDLEA webpage at www.ndlea.gov.ng, click on careers and carefully read the instructions. Then click on “Apply Now” to register.

You will be redirected to a page for the categories of which you are to select the category you wish to apply.

What you should know

According to NDLEA, all successful candidates will be subjected to random illicit drug use tests throughout their service in the agency.

The agency also warned that Multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion and download referee forms to be filled by two persons of reputable standing in the society as stipulated on the form when coming for screening/interview.