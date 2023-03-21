Key Highlights

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared senator Uba Sani, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the winner of the Kaduna State governorship election.

Uba Sani defeated his main opposition party PDP’s candidate, Isah Ashiru, to emerge winner of the contest after polling 730, 002 votes.

He was declared the winner by the returning officer of Kaduna state, Lawal Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto.

What you should know

On October 5, 2022, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a list of 17 candidates vying for the governorship seat in Kaduna State

With about 4.3 million registered voters according to INEC, the state has 23 Local governments with four major contenders among the 17 candidates.

They include Senator Uba Sani of APC who is the incumbent governor’s anointed candidate, Isah Ashiru, the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party (LP) and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ashiru polled 719,196 votes., The Labour Party Asake polled 58,283 votes and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Hunkuyi scored 21,405 votes.

About Uba Sani

Sani is a Mechanical Engineer by training, He holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Calabar and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Abuja.

He is the incumbent senator for Kaduna Central senatorial district at the National Assembly.

He was elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on February 23, 2019, Nigerian general elections.

He defeated senator Shehu Sani of the PRP.

Prior to that, he had contested under the PDP in 2011 for the Kaduna central seat but lost to

Uba Sani’s Manifesto

On January 15, Uba Sani unveiled a 37-page manifesto titled “The Sustain Manifesto 2023’

Sani said the manifesto which consists of a 7-point agenda will serve as his administration’s contract with the people of the state if elected as governor.

The agenda includes safety and security, upgrade of infrastructure, strengthening institutions, trade and investment, agriculture, investment in human capital and nurturing citizen engagement.

On improved security, he promised to launch the Kaduna state security trust fund to further support the security agencies.

He said he will secure the state by investing in technology for security and law enforcement agencies,

He also promised to further collaborate with the FG to ensure the deployment of security personnel and equipment for adequate provision of security in the state.

On Infrastructure Upgrade

He promised to consolidate and continue the unprecedented infrastructure upgrade programme of the 2015-2023 APC government, to enhance public welfare and accelerate economic growth.

He said if elected, he will implement the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as a cost-effective, affordable and sustainable mass transit system.

He also promised to prioritise implementing the long-term Kaduna State Infrastructure Master plan (KADIMP) and the revised Kaduna master plan.

Strengthening Institutions

He promised to strengthen public service for greater efficiency across the three arms of government.

According to him, in order to sustain the growth and development of a state, the support of dedicated public service, with skilled personnel who are committed to the public good is required.

Trade and Investment

Sani said it elected he will attract investments across more sectors, create jobs and promote the transfer of technology through vigorous investment promotion.

He said he will sustain the status of Kaduna as a foremost investment destination in Nigeria.

He said his administration will build infrastructure, retain economic competitiveness, and position Kaduna as the home of agribusiness, light manufacturing, and technology.

Agricultural Transformation Plan

He said he will ensure food security by encouraging investment in food production and processing, and manufacturing of agricultural implements.

He promised to bring out an innovative and technologically driven agricultural system that is able to service the state industrial sector and serve the people’s food needs.

Investment in Human capital

He promised to empower people for development and prosperity.

He said he believes that people are the resource that creates, develops or transforms all the resources that make civilised existence possible.

He promised to strengthen the standard of care at the upgraded 255 primary health centres in each ward and enhance social welfare programmes and pro-poor interventions.