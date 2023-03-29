Key highlights:

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), urged that those calling for an Interim presidency are promoters of anarchy, urging supporters of Nigeria’s democracy to resist the move.

SWAGA also noted those in support of an interim government want to destroy the country and tear it apart.

Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after May 29 to hand over power to whoever has been declared by INEC.

The transition crisis following the Presidential election last month took another twist as some Senators say they will oppose any plans for an interim government.

This comes after The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha says the Presidency is committed to a smooth, peaceful and formal transfer of power to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th.

Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, the National Coordinator of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), said this in an interview on Tuesday said: “ lovers of democracy in the country will oppose the constitution of any interim government ahead of the May 29 presidential inauguration.”

Anarchy

The former senator and minister of state for works stated SWAGA was one of the foremost support groups which campaigned for the election of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

He cautioned those calling for an interim government as a way of placating the grievances of certain politicians following the outcome of the February 25 Presidential Election, adding that those calls promote possible anarchy, urging supporters of Nigeria’s democracy to resist the move, especially prophesies by some fake pastors, he added:

“I am not saying the elections are perfect, but from the point of view of INEC and the point of view of any objective Nigerian, these elections are very good and transparent, making it the best ever to be conducted since 1999.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to disregard the noise making of these people who want to create anarchy and that Nigerians should begin to reason and desist from fake prophecies.

“I saw a video and I think this is what is propelling the so-called “Obidients”. A fake pastor was saying that yes, Tinubu will be declared winner but he would not be sworn in. And an interim government would be formed and the government will give it to Peter Obi.

“And I Dayo Adeyeye will be a citizen of this country and allow that to happen? It is not going to happen. We will join forces with others to oppose it.”

Destroying democracy

SWAGA also noted those in support of an interim government want to destroy the country and tear it apart, adding they who are patriotic citizens of this Nigeria will not allow that to happen, Adeyeye added:

“Would I have voted my candidate and he emerged and he was declared and you will now say no, you are looking for an interim government? On what ground are you looking for that?

“What will be the legitimacy of that interim government? Who voted for the interim government and who constitutes the interim government? On what mandate will the interim government be constituted and who will be members? These are the big questions to ask.

“Millions of Nigerians have exercised their civil rights and a winner has emerged. Well, you may not like the person. That’s the beauty of democracy.

‘i want to say that interim government will never happen again in this country. Some of us who fought for NADECO will not allow it. In the case of June 12, 1993, the results were not even declared.

“But in this case, the results have been declared, we have a President-elect. May 29 is around the corner and a new president would be sworn in.

He said Anything short of that means you are asking for Nigeria to come to an end. Therefore, those calling for an interim government should go and bury the thought. It will never happen.

Presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said President Muhammadu Buhari has no plans to spend one more day as President after the expiration of his tenure, he said this at the meeting of the Presidential Transition Committee on Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after May 29 to hand over power to whoever has been declared by INEC.

“The court processes will continue and we are doing everything to ensure that the transition process is not truncated; the federal government has issued a statement to that effect.

“The transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth and on May 29, there will be a peaceful, formal transfer of power to the President-Elect.”