The Governorship candidate of the Labor Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour cast his vote at his Anifowoshe polling unit in the Ikeja area of the State around 10 am. He used the occasion to appeal to voters to come out as the turnout across the State appears low compared with February 25.

He assured the voters that security measures are being put in place across the State to forestall intimidation. According to him, thugs trying to disrupt voting in different parts of the state have been chased away by security agents.

The plea: Addressing his supporters via a tweet after casting his vote, Rhodes-Vivour said:

“Please come out and vote, we are working very hard and implementing security countermeasures if you haven’t voted yet please don’t let yourself be disenfranchised, remain steadfast and please come out, thugs have been chased away in multiple areas.

“A fight for freedom is never won easily.”

He also advised his supporters to be vigilant and capture any infractions observed with their phones.

“If you witness voter intimidation occurs and you see INEC malpractice please remember to record the situation, and also state the time and place it happens,” he said.

Pockets of violence have been reported in some areas of the State as the election continues. One such was in the Satellite Town area, where thugs were reported to attempt to disrupt the election. The Labour party governorship candidate, however, said the military had intervened.

Days before the election, there have been concerns over an alleged threat by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu, Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, against people from a particular region of the country, who might not vote for the APC. Akinsanya in a viral video had warned that anybody that would not vote for the APC should not come out at all. However, he later denied threatening anyone, saying he was only joking with a close friend of his.