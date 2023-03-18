Key highlights

Mr Frank Nweke Jr of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked rumours of his withdrawal from the Enugu gubernatorial race.

Nweke made the clarification in a statement issued by his Media Manager, Mr Uchenna Igboeme, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the statement, Nweke Jr described the report as fake, saying that he had never considered stepping down.

Frank Nweke’s position: Nweke urged the state residents to ignore the report and vote for candidates of their choice. He advised them to also protect their votes.

Earlier, the governorship candidate said that politics and elections are no longer business as usual. Speaking in Enugu on Friday while campaigning in some markets in the state, Nweke Jr said:

“Politics should be about the welfare of the people; in the case where a political party has failed to uplift you, the only option left is for you to vote them out. Vote them out and choose people whose sole interest is to serve you.”

Advice to voters: He warned traders and shoppers in the state to shun vote-buying and violence in the coming election.

Sharing his plans for the people while on a tour of the AforOgwuiga and Eke Obinagu markets in the Enugu East Local Government Area, Nweke pledged to cater for their welfare.

He said his administration’s goal was to improve the general standard of living in the state by providing people with their basic needs.

In case you missed it: Earlier this week, the former Minister of Information and National Orientation under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration spoke to Nairametrics about his plans for the energy, agriculture, education, ease of doing business and political godfatherism in Enugu State.

He said he would mandate developers of new estates to deploy structures for renewable energy if elected governor.

