The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the postponement of the governorship and states houses of assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, by one week.

There had earlier been some rumour and media reports that the commission was considering postponing the election and would make a decision at a meeting of the national commissioners on Wednesday night

The shift in date is due to the ruling by the tribunal on Wednesday which allows INEC to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the governorship and state assembly elections, a pronouncement the commission said came too late for Saturday’s election

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday night by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who said the elections will now hold on Saturday, March 18.

