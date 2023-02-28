The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Rivers State in a keenly contested poll.

The APC candidate won the election with overwhelming votes from Governor Nyesom Wike’s constituency, Obio/Akpor Local Government (LGA) Area as collation is concluded for the presidential election in the state.

According to the overall results announced on Tuesday evening by the State Collation Officer, Professor Teddy Adias, after collation from all 23 Rivers LGAs, APC polled 231,591 votes, 56,520 more than the votes for second-placed LP candidate, Peter Obi, who polled 175,071 votes.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 88,468 votes, with the result laying credence to claims that Governor Wike was working for the APC’s win in Rivers.

Tinubu traling before final collation of Wike’s LGA

Tinubu who was trailing Obi with over 20,000 votes at the announcement of 21 LGAs secured the overall gap ahead of Obi after the results of Obio/Akpor LGA alone gave the APC candidate 80,239 votes, the highest from the LGAs in Rivers against Obi’s paltry 3,829 votes in that constituency.

In the spread of results, the APC won in 15 LGAs, LP in 5 and the PDP in three LGAs.

Below is the full Rivers State Presidential Election Result.

1. AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

2. TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

4. ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

5. EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

6. GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

7. OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

8. BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

10. OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

11. ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

12. ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

14. AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

15. IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

16. OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

17. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07

18. KHANA LGA

APC 7,649

LP 1,704

PDP 5,483

NNPP 47

19. ETCHE LGA

APC 8368

LP 11,232

PDP 5,919

NNPP 78

20. PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA

APC 5,562

LP 62,451

PDP 7,203

NNPP 301

21. AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 8,066

LP 5,379

PDP 2,358

NNPP 58

22. DEGEMA LGA

APC 2,375

LP 2,212

PDP 3108

NNPP 44

23. OBIO-AKPOR LGA

APC 80,239

LP 3,829

PDP 368

NNPP 161