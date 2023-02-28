The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Rivers State in a keenly contested poll.
The APC candidate won the election with overwhelming votes from Governor Nyesom Wike’s constituency, Obio/Akpor Local Government (LGA) Area as collation is concluded for the presidential election in the state.
According to the overall results announced on Tuesday evening by the State Collation Officer, Professor Teddy Adias, after collation from all 23 Rivers LGAs, APC polled 231,591 votes, 56,520 more than the votes for second-placed LP candidate, Peter Obi, who polled 175,071 votes.
Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 88,468 votes, with the result laying credence to claims that Governor Wike was working for the APC’s win in Rivers.
Tinubu traling before final collation of Wike’s LGA
Tinubu who was trailing Obi with over 20,000 votes at the announcement of 21 LGAs secured the overall gap ahead of Obi after the results of Obio/Akpor LGA alone gave the APC candidate 80,239 votes, the highest from the LGAs in Rivers against Obi’s paltry 3,829 votes in that constituency.
In the spread of results, the APC won in 15 LGAs, LP in 5 and the PDP in three LGAs.
Below is the full Rivers State Presidential Election Result.
1. AHOADA WEST LGA
APC 3443
LP 4634
PDP 2582
NNPP 11
2. TAI LGA
APC 9442
LP 485
PDP 1506
NNPP 18
3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA
APC 5701
LP 2093
PDP 1542
NNPP 06
4. ELEME LGA
APC 8,368
LP 7,529
PDP 2,391
NNPP 82
5. EMOUHA LGA
APC 9,145
LP 4,923
PDP 5,242
NNPP 18
6. GOKANA LGA
APC 10,122
LP 2,115
PDP 8,484
NNPP 31
7. OMUMA LGA
APC 6,328
LP 2,154
PDP 1,293
NNPP 13
8. BONNY LGA
APC 2,708
LP 10,488
PDP 2,406
NNPP 87
9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA
APC 5,653
LP 1,663
PDP 4,685
NNPP 09
10. OYIGBO LGA
APC 16,630
LP 10,784
PDP 1,046
NNPP 107
11. ASARI-TORU LGA
APC 14,483
LP 2,094
PDP 4,476
NNPP 09
12. ANDONI LGA
APC 3,306
LP 2,324
PDP 4,614
NNPP 18
13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA
APC 6057
LP 21,883
PDP 4,099
NNPP 109
14. AKUKU-TORU LGA
APC 3,182
LP 1,700
PDP 3,131
NNPP 14
15. IKWERRE LGA
APC 9,609
LP 8,752
PDP 4,869
NNPP 58
16. OKRIKA LGA
APC 2,729
LP 4,018
PDP 8,476
NNPP 34
17. OGU-BOLO LGA
APC 2,428
LP 1,209
PDP 3,187
NNPP 07
18. KHANA LGA
APC 7,649
LP 1,704
PDP 5,483
NNPP 47
19. ETCHE LGA
APC 8368
LP 11,232
PDP 5,919
NNPP 78
20. PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA
APC 5,562
LP 62,451
PDP 7,203
NNPP 301
21. AHOADA EAST LGA
APC 8,066
LP 5,379
PDP 2,358
NNPP 58
22. DEGEMA LGA
APC 2,375
LP 2,212
PDP 3108
NNPP 44
23. OBIO-AKPOR LGA
APC 80,239
LP 3,829
PDP 368
NNPP 161
Leave a Reply