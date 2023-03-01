Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared All Progressives Congress (APC)candidate Bola Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Tinubu won with total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP)polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1,496,687 votes.

Satisfied requirements: The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said that Tinubu is declared returned and elected haven satisfied the requirements, he said:

“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared winner and elected,” Yakubu said.

The INEC Chief added the votes of the other candidates are:

Accord (A), Prof. Christopher Imumulen- 61,014

Action Alliance (AA) Almustapha Hamza-14,542

African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore-14,608

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dumebi Kachikwu-81,919

Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi -43,924

All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu-8,794,726

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi -61,966

Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Princess ChiChi Ojei-25,961

Action Peoples Party (APP) Nnadi Charles Osita-12,839

Boot Party (BP), Adenuga Oluwafemi-16,156

Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi -6,101,533

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso-1,496,687

National Rescue Movement (NRM) Osakwe Felix Johnson -24,869

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Atiku Abubakar-6,984,520

Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Kola Abiola-72,144

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo-80,2067

Young Progressive Party (YPP) Prince Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim-60,600

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu-77,665

He gave the total number of registered voters in the country as 93,469,008, accredited voters as 25,286,616, valid votes as 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.

This is a developing story.