Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared All Progressives Congress (APC)candidate Bola Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.
Tinubu won with total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP)polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1,496,687 votes.
Satisfied requirements: The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said that Tinubu is declared returned and elected haven satisfied the requirements, he said:
- “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared winner and elected,” Yakubu said.
The INEC Chief added the votes of the other candidates are:
Accord (A), Prof. Christopher Imumulen- 61,014
Action Alliance (AA) Almustapha Hamza-14,542
African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore-14,608
African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dumebi Kachikwu-81,919
Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi -43,924
All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu-8,794,726
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi -61,966
Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Princess ChiChi Ojei-25,961
Action Peoples Party (APP) Nnadi Charles Osita-12,839
Boot Party (BP), Adenuga Oluwafemi-16,156
Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi -6,101,533
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso-1,496,687
National Rescue Movement (NRM) Osakwe Felix Johnson -24,869
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Atiku Abubakar-6,984,520
Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Kola Abiola-72,144
Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo-80,2067
Young Progressive Party (YPP) Prince Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim-60,600
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu-77,665
He gave the total number of registered voters in the country as 93,469,008, accredited voters as 25,286,616, valid votes as 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.
This is a developing story.
Leave a Reply