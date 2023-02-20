Short video social media platform, TikTok, has introduced what it called the ‘Creativity Programme’, which it said will allow content creators to earn more from their creativity.

The programme, which is still in the beta stage, is designed to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting real-world opportunities.

TikTok said the Creativity Programme will initially be available to creators by invite-only and then eventually become available to all eligible creators in the coming months.

The company said the Program is the latest addition to its range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels in being rewarded. It added that it was developed based on learnings and feedback from creators on its creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund.

Eligibility criteria: To be eligible for the Creativity Programme, TikTok said users will need to be at least 18 years old, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing.

Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those that are not enrolled can apply to the new program once available. Creators currently enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can choose to switch to the Creativity Program Beta.

To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute. Creators will have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics.

Keeping the safety of our community in mind, all videos for the Creativity Program must abide by our Community Guidelines,” TikTok said.

According to the announcement, the Creativity Program is currently available in the US, France, and Brazil with plans to introduce it to more regions soon.

“The new program joins our suite of monetization solutions, including LIVE Subscription and TikTok Pulse. At TikTok, we are committed to fostering new ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded as they continue to inspire and engage our community,” TikTok stated.

For the record: The stiff competition among social media platforms has seen them rolling out a series of reward programs to attract and retain content creators. Starting from February one this year, YouTube also commenced the implementation of a new revenue model on Shorts to allow content creators to earn more from the platform.

Earlier this month, Twitter owner, Elon Musk, also announced that content creators would be able to earn money from the platform as it began ad revenue sharing. With that, Twitter entered into the competition stage with the likes of YouTube and TikTok, among other social media platforms that have been rewarding content creators through ad revenue sharing.