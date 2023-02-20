The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.78% to close at 54,224.35 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization increased by N228 billion to close at N29.538 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.09%. The stock market has advanced by 2,628.69 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 14 gainers, and 15 losers topped by CAPHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,224.35 points

Previous ASI: 53,804.46 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.78%

Y-T-D: 5.09%

Market Cap: N29,538 trillion

Volume: 154.6 million

Value: N5.5 billion

Deals: 3,077

NGX Top ASI gainers

CONOIL up + 9.93% to close at N38.75

CWG up + 9.88% to close at N0.89

JOHNHOLT up + 9.77% to close at N1.46

LIVINGTRUST up + 9.57% to close at N2.52

TRIPPLEG up + 9.55% to close at N2.18

NGX Top ASI losers

CAPHOTEL down – 9.42% to close at N2.50

VITAFOAM down – 7.18% to close at N19.40

CHAMS down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

NAHCO down – 3.57% to close at N8.10

ETI down – 2.83% to close at N12.00

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO– 36,683,967

ZENITHBANK – 30,271,088

AIICO– 8,266,414

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N 2,939,419,169

GTCO– N 923,667,498

ZENITHBANK – N758,111,217