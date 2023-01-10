Content creators in Nigeria and across the globe will start earning more from YouTube as the platform announces the commencement of a new revenue-sharing model on Shorts starting from February 1 this year.

Explaining the new model, YouTube said it would allocate revenue to monetizing Shorts creators based on their share of total Shorts views in the Creator Pool. If a creator got 5% eligible views out of all Shorts uploaded by monetizing creators, they will then be allocated 5% of the revenue in the creator pool. Creators will keep 45% of their allocated Shorts revenue.

YouTube said the new model, which allows creators to earn money from ads that are viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed replaces the YouTube Shorts Fund. It added that the majority of its Shorts Fund recipients are expected to earn more with the new Shorts revenue-sharing model.

The eligibility: Highlighting the eligibility criteria for content creators to earn under the programme, YouTube said:

“To be eligible, monetizing partners will need to accept the Shorts Monetization Module – terms that let you earn from ads and YouTube Premium in the Shorts Feed. If you accept the Module after February 1, 2023, Shorts ad revenue sharing will apply to your channel’s eligible Shorts views starting on the date you accept. Shorts views accrued before accepting the Shorts Monetization Module are not eligible for Shorts ad revenue sharing.”

“All content monetizing with ads must follow our advertiser-friendly content guidelines. On Shorts, only views of content that follow our advertiser-friendly guidelines will be eligible for revenue sharing,” it added.

Ineligible views: It, however, noted that to calculate payments, it would not count ‘ineligible views’.

According to YouTube, ineligible Shorts views may occur with non-original Shorts, such as unedited clips from movies or TV shows, reuploading other creators’ content from YouTube or other platforms, or compilations with no original content added artificial or fake views of Shorts, such as from automated click or scroll bots, and views of Shorts that are inconsistent with its advertiser-friendly content guidelines.