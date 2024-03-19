Bytedance’s short video platform, TikTok, has announced a new reward program, which offers incentives for users of the platform to produce search-optimized, high-quality, and original content.

According to the social media company, under the new monetization program, creators will be rewarded based on four key metrics, which include originality, play duration, search value, and audience engagement.

In addition, TikTok also introduced a new Search Insights tool, which provides data on trending search topics and helps users create content that meets TikTok’s requirements for “search value.”

This comes as TikTok’s version of search engine optimization.

The reward program

Announcing the launch of the Program, which had been in beta testing before now, TikTok said it aims to encourage creators on their TikTok journey to generate higher earnings and unlock more opportunities by sharing their longer content.

“Today, we’re excited to share that the Creativity Program is out of beta. As we officially introduce Creator Rewards Program, we look forward to continuing to partner with our creators and helping them realize their full potential.

The Creator Rewards Program will continue to reward high-quality, original content that is over a minute long, using an optimized rewards formula focused on four core metrics: originality, play duration, search value and audience engagement.”

Providing further details on the metrics, the company said originality refers to quality content unique to the creator, showcasing their point of view or creative thought process in a way that resonates with their community.

“Play duration accounts for both watch time and finish rate. The new formula rewards accounts with clear content, and engaging, rather than favoring accounts with an excessive number of videos.

“Audience engagement includes likes, comments, and shares, all contributing to increasing creators’ content value within the program.

“Search value is a metric assigned to content based on popular search terms. Content that aligns with in-demand search topics increases its value for searchers.

“To find inspiration for content that resonates with audiences on TikTok, creators can use the recently announced Creator Search Insights tool to better understand what topics are popular in Search,” it added.

Other eligibility criteria for rewards

TikTok noted that the new formula will also automatically reward creators for their account’s ad value determined by their community’s ad watch time.

To be eligible for the Creator Rewards Program, it said creators must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10K followers with a minimum of 100K views in the last 30 days, and have a personal account in good standing where the program is available.

TikTok said it first introduced longer videos in 2022, and since then, interest in longer-form storytelling has only grown so much that the TikTok community now spends 50% of their time on TikTok watching videos longer than one minute.