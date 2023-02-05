Nairametrics held its first Economic Outlook for 2023 termed ‘Economic Opportunities to mitigate the impact of headwinds” on the 4th of February 2023.

The event was held online, via Zoom, and in attendance over 500 participants from all over the country and in the diaspora.

The event featured, the CEO of SBM Intelligence, Cheta Nwanze, CMO of Mixta Africa, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Partner and Chief Economist at PWC, Andrew Nevin, and Financial Instructure and Public Affairs analyst, Kalu Aja. Rotus Oddiri of Arise TV Business hosted the show.

Nairametrics Founder, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu was the main speaker at the event opening with a presentation Nairametrics’ official Economic Outlook, challenges, and opportunities.

