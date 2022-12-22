Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N14 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.05% to close at 49,499.43 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 17 gainers, with 15 losers topped by UPDCREIT at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6,782.9 basis points or 15.9%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,499.43 points

Previous ASI: 49,475.43 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

% Y-t-D: 15.9%

Market Cap: N26.961trillion

Volume: 132.5 million

Value: N3.14 billion

Deals: 2,999

NGX Top ASI gainers

JBERGER up + 9.91% to close at N23.30

CHAMPION up + 9.30% to close at N4.70

ARDOVA up + 9.20% to close at N19.00

THOMASWY up + 8.82% to close at N0.74

JAPAULGOLD up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

UPDCREIT down – 6.45% to close at N2.90

LASACO down – 5.56% to close at N0.85

UPL down – 5.26% to close at N1.80

WAPIC down – 5.00% to close at N0.38

OANDO down – 2.56% to close at N3.80

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 29,101,287

STERLNBANK – 18,387,438

NB– 10,503,239

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N925,104,195

DANGCEM– N444,885,499

NB – N394,984,997