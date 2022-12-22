Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N14 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.05% to close at 49,499.43 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 17 gainers, with 15 losers topped by UPDCREIT at the end of today’s session.
As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6,782.9 basis points or 15.9%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,499.43 points
- Previous ASI: 49,475.43 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.05%
- % Y-t-D: 15.9%
- Market Cap: N26.961trillion
- Volume: 132.5 million
- Value: N3.14 billion
- Deals: 2,999
NGX Top ASI gainers
- JBERGER up + 9.91% to close at N23.30
- CHAMPION up + 9.30% to close at N4.70
- ARDOVA up + 9.20% to close at N19.00
- THOMASWY up + 8.82% to close at N0.74
- JAPAULGOLD up + 7.69% to close at N0.28
NGX Top ASI losers
- UPDCREIT down – 6.45% to close at N2.90
- LASACO down – 5.56% to close at N0.85
- UPL down – 5.26% to close at N1.80
- WAPIC down – 5.00% to close at N0.38
- OANDO down – 2.56% to close at N3.80
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH – 29,101,287
- STERLNBANK – 18,387,438
- NB– 10,503,239
Top 3 by Value
- AIRTELAFRI – N925,104,195
- DANGCEM– N444,885,499
- NB – N394,984,997
