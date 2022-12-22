The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says that he will finally reveal his preferred presidential candidate in January 2023.

This was made known by Governor Wike on Thursday, December 22, during the commissioning of the tenth flyover by his administration in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, where he stated that he would also campaign for his adopted candidate nationwide.

Wike to disclose why they should vote for the presidential candidate

Wike said, “From January next year, I will campaign to my people whom they will vote for.

“So, all of you who have been in suspense, who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait. January is here.

“Not only will I tell them (my people) whom to vote for, I will move from state to state (for campaigns) and why they should vote for the person, nothing will happen.’’

For catch up

Governor Wike had earlier in November hinted that he will soon disclose his choice of presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

He has been having a running battle with the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the party hierarchy, in the aftermath of the party’s presidential primaries.

Wike, who came second in the May presidential primary has been at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar over his insistence on the stepping down of the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike, with 4 other PDP governors and other party leaders also known as the Integrity Group, had insisted that Benue-born Ayu must step down for a southerner as a precondition to support the 2023 ambition of Atiku.

Wike had hosted the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on several occasions in Port Harcourt.

He was also alleged to have held meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Also, in November, Wike promised logistics support to Peter Obi; and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, whenever they decide to hold their presidential campaign in Rivers State.

Wike has also of late hobnobbed with APC stalwarts like Adams Oshiomhole and Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Ben Ayade of Cross River State.