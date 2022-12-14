The Federal Government has advised intending air passengers to fill out the simple health declaration form on the Nigeria International Travel Portal before traveling to Nigeria to avoid additional delays upon arrival at the airports.

This recommendation is despite the announcement of the relaxation of some Covid-19 protocols for travelers by the government.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, on Wednesday in Abuja, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The NCDC stated that it’s public health advisory comes after the Presidential approval for the relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures and travel advisory.

Nigerians should still get vaccinated

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa reiterated that the new relaxed rules include the lifting of COVID-19 protocols for travelers and also compulsory use of face masks in public spaces and restrictions on mass gatherings, adding the rules were relaxed due to recent assessments of the COVID-19 situation in the country,

He said, “However, we continue to advise Nigerians to visit the nearest government health facility to get vaccinated if they have not been previously vaccinated.

“Complete your vaccination dose if you are partially vaccinated and get your booster dose for increased immunity.

“Persons in the high-risk category for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization are the elderly, those with conditions or on treatments that affect their immune systems.”

Adetifa advised those with hypertension, diabetes, and other significant chronic illnesses to continue to use their facemask in crowded places.

He also urged Nigerians to Adhere to the published guidelines for home-based care of mild COVID-19 cases here.

He said, “Although no longer a pre-requisite for travel, we recommend filling this simple health declaration form before travel to Nigeria to avoid any additional delays on arrival at our airports.'[

What you should know

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had threatened to sanction any aviation service provider that fails to comply with the new directive from the Federal Government on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest guidelines: A circular to all aviation service providers, seen by Nairametrics, explained that the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and most parts of the world has abated.

This led the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 (PSC) to revise the Public Health guidelines on the pandemic.

The NCAA said that henceforth wearing facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory. Instead, this would be discretionary, although recommended.

The regulatory agency, however, said that persons aged 60 years and above or those with major ailments could use the facemasks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitizers and avoid large gatherings.