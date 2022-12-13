The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to sanction any aviation service provider that fails to comply with the new directive from the Federal Government on the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows the latest decision that the use of facemasks by individuals or organisations within the airport environment is now optional, meaning that no one should be forced to wear a mask within the sector.

Latest guidelines: A circular to all aviation service providers, seen by Nairametrics, explained that the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and most parts of the world has abated.

This led the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 (PSC) to revise the Public Health guidelines on the pandemic.

The NCAA said that henceforth wearing facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory. Instead, this would be discretionary, although recommended.

The regulatory agency, however, said that persons aged 60 years and above or those with major ailments could use the facemasks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitisers and avoid large gatherings.

“Disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings is no longer required. Airlines are therefore required to resume serving catering onboard aircraft. Maintaining social distancing at the airport to maintain good environmental hygiene, and good ventilation and encourage good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“The use of alcohol-based sanitiser by passengers and airport workers is recommended. Boarding and disembarkation protocols are to be maintained.”

No more PCR tests: The NCAA said the requirements also apply to international operations, noting further that the pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 PCR tests will no longer be required for all passengers, irrespective of vaccination status.

He added that PCR tests required for all passengers who were partially or fully vaccinated had been suspended, stressing that permission to travel or a QR code was also no longer required.

“A simplified health questionnaire from non-Covid-19 specific shall be completed by all passengers travelling to Nigeria preferably pre-departure on the Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP). All other Covid-19 quarantine travel requirements are hereby made optional.”