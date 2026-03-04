President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the suspension of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) airport cashless payment policy over traffic gridlock and missed flights.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, noting that the decision was among the resolutions reached at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President.

The President’s directive comes just four days after FAAN implemented the cashless policy nationwide beginning March 1.

The suspension follows reports of severe congestion at major airports, with passengers unable to access terminals on time.

What they are saying

Keyamo explained that the policy, which was introduced to eliminate corruption and optimise revenue collection for the Federal Government, had instead led to severe congestion at airport entry points in Lagos and Abuja. He noted that long queues at toll gates and payment points caused many passengers to miss their scheduled flights, prompting urgent intervention by the President.

“The first one has to do with the present cashless system we introduced at our toll gates across the country in order to eliminate corruption and optimise revenue for the Federal Government,” the minister said.

“Mr President was very concerned about the welfare of Nigerians and the fact that most Nigerians were losing their flights, missing their flights. To the extent that it will not create the gridlock that we are having right now, the system is hereby suspended,” he added.

He stressed that the suspension was aimed at protecting passengers’ welfare while the government works on addressing the operational challenges.

Get up to speed

FAAN rolled out its nationwide cashless policy at all FAAN-managed airports on Sunday, March 1, requiring that all payments for access gates, car parks, and executive lounges be made digitally. The move was positioned as part of efforts to modernise airport operations and improve revenue transparency.

Reports from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja showed gridlocks at access gates, leaving some passengers stuck for long periods and causing several to miss their flights.

Nigerians on platforms such as X and Instagram shared mixed reactions, highlighting traffic congestion, missed flights, and suggestions for smoother implementation.

The rollout sparked debates around airport efficiency, passenger convenience, and the overall preparedness for a nationwide transition to a fully digital system.

The widespread reactions and operational bottlenecks brought the issue to the attention of the Federal Executive Council, leading to the President’s directive.

Backstory

FAAN had earlier introduced contactless payments in September 2025 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as pilot airports for vehicle access and parking payments.

The authority said the system was secure and designed to improve efficiency, convenience, and transparency for travellers.

Under the initiative, all airport payments, including access gates, parking, and executive lounges, were to be made digitally.

However, many motorists attempted to register for Go Cashless cards at the gates during the nationwide rollout, creating traffic build-ups and delays at key entry points.

FAAN acknowledged the situation and said additional personnel were deployed, registration points increased, and on-ground coordination improved to ease congestion.

Despite these interventions, congestion persisted, prompting the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the policy temporarily.

What you should know

FAAN selected Lagos and Abuja airports for the pilot phase because of their high traffic volume, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through access gates monthly and VIP lounges serving thousands of travellers.

The rollout aimed to phase out cash at key points, including vehicle access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges, while preparing for nationwide adoption.

The system allows instant payments via NFC-enabled cards, reducing cash handling and speeding up vehicle flow.

FAAN projected that the pilot phase would boost revenue by 50%, rising to 75% as more payment points are added.

The broader goal was to triple revenue within a year while improving service quality in high-traffic areas.

While the long-term objective remains a fully electronic revenue collection system at airports, the government has indicated that efficiency and passenger convenience will now take priority as it reviews and redesigns the payment framework.