The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has distributed more than 70,000 Go Cashless cards as it works to ease traffic congestion and restore smooth operations at airports following disruptions triggered by its new cashless payment system.

The update was provided by Henry Agbebire, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that the transition created inconvenience for travellers and road users, offering an apology to those affected while assuring that the situation is improving.

FAAN’s Go Cashless policy officially commenced on March 1, 2026, eliminating cash transactions at airport toll gates, car parks, and executive lounges nationwide.

What FAAN Is Saying

Agbebire explained that although preparations for the cashless system began months earlier, many airport users waited until enforcement started before registering, resulting in long queues at entry points.

He noted that between October and late February, roughly 30,000 cards had been issued. However, once the March 1 enforcement date arrived, registration surged sharply, with about 40,000 additional cards processed within three days.

According to him, FAAN had already begun public awareness campaigns and onboarding exercises months before the deadline, but last-minute compliance created operational strain.

“But interestingly, as I speak to you, we’ve done over 70,000 total cards, and gradually we believe the tension will go down as the government’s Go Cashless program becomes more aggressively recognised and utilised,” he said.

He added that the Go Cashless card remains the quickest payment option at access gates because it works through contactless scanning, allowing barriers to lift almost immediately. Other available options include debit cards and E-tags, though card payments at point-of-sale terminals may take longer and could slow traffic during peak periods.

FAAN expects normal traffic flow to stabilise within about a week and has advised travellers — particularly international passengers — to arrive earlier than usual to avoid missing flights.

“We are quite hopeful, probably in a week. But I must say this: we’ve issued regular travel advisories. To a large extent, it’s typical that when you’re travelling internationally, you should get to the airport three hours before the time,” he said.

Get up to speed

Under the new system, cash payments are no longer accepted at FAAN-controlled entry gates, parking areas, or airport lounges. All users are required to make payments electronically using approved channels.

Motorists can choose from four options: the Go Cashless card, debit/ATM cards, standard E-tags, or VIP E-tags designed for frequent users and registered vehicles. FAAN maintains that while all methods remain valid, the contactless card and E-tags offer faster processing at busy gates.

On Tuesday, FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, declared that the authority would strictly implement the cashless directive across airports nationwide as part of broader efforts to curb revenue leakages and improve operational transparency.

“This initiative is about accountability and sustainability. We are ensuring every kobo due to the Federal Government is collected without leakages. We urge Nigerians to obtain the required payment tools before arriving at the airport and support this process,” she said.

What you should know

The cashless transition is part of wider federal reforms aimed at digitising public services and tightening financial controls within government agencies.

Although multiple electronic payment options are available, enforcement exposed low pre-deadline registration levels, leading to temporary congestion.

FAAN says the rapid increase in new card registrations signals improving compliance and expects the pressure at airport gates to reduce significantly once adoption becomes widespread.