The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that flights to Middle East destinations from Nigerian airports have been cancelled or delayed.

The agency disclosed the information in a statement posted on its official X account on Saturday.

This follows the ongoing tensions between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which escalated on Saturday.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN explained that the disruptions are due to ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East, which are currently affecting flight operations to and from the region. The advisory specifically mentioned that airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways have been impacted.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the travelling public that ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East are currently impacting flight operations to and from the region.

“As a result of these developments, flights scheduled to Middle East destinations from Nigerian airports, including Emirates and Qatar Airways have been cancelled or delayed.”

Passengers affected by the cancellations or delays were strongly advised to contact their airlines directly for updated flight information, rebooking options, or further guidance.

FAAN said it is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant aviation authorities and airline operators and will provide updates as necessary.

Get up to speed

The advisory comes amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East on Saturday. The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian targets.

The Israeli government claimed the operation had been planned for months in coordination with the United States, allegedly aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear programme.

The United States described its role as “Operation Epic Fury.”

Iranian officials had earlier warned that any military action on its territory would prompt retaliation. In response, Iran launched missile attacks not only toward Israel but also toward airspace and facilities linked with US military forces in neighbouring countries, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

These developments prompted multiple Middle Eastern countries to close or restrict their airspace, contributing to widespread flight disruptions.

More insights

Airlines across Asia and Europe have already taken action in response to the crisis.

Carriers such as British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, Iberia, and Wizz Air suspended or cancelled flights to key Middle East hubs.

These include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Tel Aviv, and Amman.

Major airports in the region, including Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, temporarily halted operations.

They also advised passengers not to travel until further notice.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Federal Government has issued a security advisory to Nigerians residing in Iran and neighboring Gulf countries amid rising military tensions in the region.

The alert follows coordinated strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, with explosions reported in Tehran and other cities.

The government said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, especially military operations targeting Iranian sites.

Nigerians in the affected countries were urged to stay vigilant and prioritise their personal safety.