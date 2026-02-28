Several airlines across Asia and Europe have cancelled flights and suspended operations following the widespread closure of Middle East airspace.

Reuters reported on Saturday that flight maps showed virtually empty skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain as carriers halted services and rerouted aircraft amid mounting security concerns.

The disruptions follow United States and Israeli attacks on Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliation, triggering sweeping airspace restrictions across the region.

What the report is saying

According to Reuters, major Gulf hubs were among the hardest hit by the widespread suspension of flight operations. Airports and airlines across the region were forced to temporarily halt services as security concerns mounted.

“Airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday, including to and from the world’s busiest travel hub, Dubai, after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation.

“Flight maps showed airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain virtually empty as Israel said it struck Iran and the U.S. military initiated a series of strikes against targets in the country. Iran retaliated with a salvo of missiles,” the report read in part.

Major airports, including Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, suspended operations until further notice and advised passengers not to travel, while airlines such as Emirates and flydubai temporarily halted services to and from Dubai.

More Insights

Preliminary data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed a sharp spike in cancellations across the region on Saturday. The figures suggest that disruptions could deepen if airspace restrictions remain in place.

Airlines cancelled nearly 40% of flights to Israel and about 6.7% of flights to the wider Middle East region.

European carriers, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, Iberia and Wizz Air, suspended or cancelled services to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Bahrain.

Regional operators such as Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways and Turkish Airlines also temporarily halted select routes.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency further advised carriers to avoid the affected airspace until further notice, compounding the operational challenges faced by airlines.

Backstory

The disruptions stem from a sharp escalation in regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting key sites.

Iran retaliated with a missile barrage, prompting multiple countries to close or restrict their airspace as a precaution.

Countries including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan announced full or partial airspace closures.

The Middle East serves as one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors, linking Europe and Asia through hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Airlines were forced to reroute flights over longer paths, increasing fuel costs and travel time.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded across major airports as carriers worked to reorganise schedules.

Given the strategic importance of the region to global aviation, any prolonged closure is expected to have ripple effects across international travel networks.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Federal Government has issued a security advisory to Nigerians living in the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries following rising military tensions in the region.

The warning followed coordinated strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, with explosions reported in Tehran and other cities.

The government said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, particularly military operations reportedly carried out against Iranian targets.

Nigerians in the affected countries were urged to remain alert and prioritise their personal safety.