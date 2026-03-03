The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has declared that the authority will strictly enforce its cashless payment policy across airports nationwide as part of efforts to block revenue leakages.

She made this known while addressing journalists after appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to account for FAAN’s revenue performance between 2023 and 2025.

FAAN recently announced that cash will no longer be accepted at any of its pay points effective March 1, 2026.

The directive applies to all FAAN-controlled airports and covers payments made at access gates, car parks, and executive or VIP lounges.

What FAAN is saying

According to her, the move supports the Federal Government’s broader fiscal reform drive aimed at strengthening accountability and boosting internally generated revenue across ministries and agencies.

“This initiative is about accountability and sustainability. We are ensuring every kobo due to the Federal Government is collected without leakages. We urge Nigerians to obtain the required payment tools before arriving at the airport and support this process,” she said.

During the hearing, Kuku disclosed that FAAN generated N387.8 billion in 2024 and collected N344.6 billion as of December 31, representing 104.4 per cent revenue performance and 88.87 per cent collection performance, respectively.

She added that N128.8 billion was deducted at source as Consolidated Revenue Fund remittance, while the remaining balance was deployed for operational and capital expenditure.

For 2025, FAAN had an approved revenue target of N551.2 billion. As of December 31, the authority generated N483.1 billion and collected N428.8 billion, representing 87.65 per cent and 88.76 per cent performance respectively.

According to her, N150.6 billion was deducted at source as Consolidated Revenue Fund remittance during the year.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, directed FAAN to submit all supporting documents relating to revenue generation and remittances for further legislative review.

Get up to speed

The cashless enforcement follows FAAN’s phased rollout of contactless payment systems, which began in September 2025 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Both airports were selected for the pilot phase due to their high traffic volumes, with more than 300,000 vehicles passing through their access gates monthly. The VIP lounges at the two facilities also serve thousands of travellers annually.

The initiative, branded “Operation Go Cashless,” is being implemented in partnership with Paystack, which provides contactless payment terminals across key revenue points.

What you should know

The digital payment system eliminates physical cash transactions at airport revenue points, reducing opportunities for diversion while speeding up passenger movement in high-traffic areas.

FAAN expects the initiative to modernise airport operations, strengthen accountability, and improve service delivery across its network of airports.

Passengers requiring clarification are advised to visit FAAN information desks at airports or access further details via the authority’s official website.