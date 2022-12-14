The Japan-Africa Investment Drive (JAID) is a cohort-based investment accelerator that aims to match high-potential African startups with suitable Japanese venture capital (VC) firms.

JAID will also provide close support to both the startups and the VCs throughout the engagement to maximize the prospect of investment.

Programme details: Highlighted below are more details on the programme, eligibility criteria, programme timeline and benefits.

Investment pitch and refinement

Introduction to investors

Introduction to Japanese venture space

Follow-up engagements

Pitch refinement

Introduction to Japanese venture space

Demo day

Investor introduction

Follow-up engagements, etc.

The Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for selection, applicants must meet the following criteria-

Be African-based B2B, B2C & B2B2C startups

Have Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in place

Have at least a $5m valuation

Post MVP

Post Traction (minimum of $10k MRR) of the startup

$500k investment and above

Programme Benefits: Successful applicants stand the chance to enjoy the following benefits-

News continues after this ad

Receive direct investment

Direct investment from a partner venture capital firm Japan Strategic Capital (JSC)

Close support

The over 15 Japanese VCs on the curated list will be exposed to the chosen startups. The investor engagement will also get close support, including meeting scheduling, pitch deck translation, and the provision of interpreters for investor meetings.

Support for fundraising selected startups will receive extensive legal, cultural, and administrative assistance during the financing process on how to attract and close Japanese investment. customized one-on-one training and group seminars will also be offered.

Programme Timeline: December 19th: Applications close on December 19 after which eligible startups will be selected. Further timeline details are highlighted below-

News continues after this ad

Investment accelerator: Defining investment fit

Pitch refinement – Introduction to Japanese venture space

January 31st 2023: Demo day

You may click here to apply.