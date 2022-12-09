Africa’s leading foods, mining, and infrastructure conglomerate, BUA Group, and its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu have clinched several awards at the just concluded 16th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility (SERAS) CSR Awards in Lagos.

BUA Group won 3 awards for “Best Company in Infrastructure Development”, “Best Company in Social Impact/Human Capital Development” and “Impact Investor of The Year” for its economic and human capital development across Africa while Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and chairman of BUA Group bagged the “CEO of the Year” award for his exemplary leadership role, philanthropy, and positive impact across Sub- Sahara Africa.

Also, at the Standard Organization of Nigeria 50th Anniversary celebration, BUA Group was awarded the SON special anniversary award for supporting standards and quality in Nigeria while BUA Foods, a BUA Company, won the Listing of the Year (Equity) 2022 at the Nigerian Exchange NGX Made of Africa Awards (MOA).

Commenting on the awards, Abdul Samad Rabiu said: “These awards are a confirmation of our commitment to human, economic, and social development. We are committed to Africa, and we can do more with the right policies and the right enabling environment to address the development gap”.

News continues after this ad

The SERAS – Africa CSR Awards is an annual Pan-African competition that galvanizes the CSR/Sustainability industry and encourages organizations to annually commit to intervening in health, education, infrastructure, poverty reduction, and all the other areas of the SDGs to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. It encourages greater participation and imbibing of the philosophy of responsible business practices in Africa by all players and stakeholders and annually brings new players into the fray.