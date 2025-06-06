BUA Group Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced that the company is undertaking the construction of over 500 kilometres of key federal roads across Nigeria, with all projects scheduled for completion in 2026.

He made this known during the official flag-off ceremony for the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road and several other federal road projects, including the Kano-Kongollam Road, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday.

Rabiu stated that the road projects are being funded through the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, alongside a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He praised the tax credit scheme as a bold and practical initiative by the President to strengthen and expand infrastructure development, helping to close the country’s estimated N30 trillion infrastructure gap and fast-track national development.

“BUA is funding these projects under the tax credit scheme and also as a PPP arrangement,” he said.

He added, “By Almighty’s grace, Your Excellency, we intend to complete these projects of over 500km of dual carriageway within the next year.”

Describing the efforts as part of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Agenda, Rabiu expressed confidence that the roads would transform transportation networks, ease logistics bottlenecks, and deepen regional connectivity.

“It is a profound honor to stand today as part of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Agenda. We gather to mark the official flag-off of the Kano-Kongollam dual carriageway and several other important road projects that will change the face of the connectivity of our dear country, Nigeria,” he said.

One of the headline projects is the 132.5 km Kano-Kongollam Road, which links Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States and extends all the way to the Republic of Niger.

Other road projects currently being handled by BUA under the scheme include:

20 km of roads in each of the three sections of the Lokoja-Benin Highway

17.6 km section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road (plus an additional 3 km in Kano)

130 km Bode Sadu-Kaiama Road

42 km Eyenkorin-Offa Road

73 km Lafiaji-Bacita Road

37 km Okuta-Kenu Road in Kwara State

Rabiu also highlighted the importance of the Okpella–Benin axis, a key route that connects the South-South and South-East to the central parts of the country, which has long been a bottleneck for freight movement.

“This stretch is vital, as we all know, yet for long, it has been a choke point for trade, with trucks stranded for many days. That will soon be history,” he said.

Aside from Dangote Group, which remains at the top in private-sector contributions under the tax credit scheme, BUA Group is currently the private company delivering the highest number of roads under the scheme.

The recently commissioned 37 km Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road is one of Dangote Group’s flagship projects under the tax credit scheme.

This access route runs fully from the Dangote Refinery and Dangote Fertilizer Plant to Eleko Beach, which is already complete, and is planned to continue through Epe-Ijebu Ode to the Shagamu-Benin Expressway, further enhancing the country’s seaport connectivity and logistics efficiency.