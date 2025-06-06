The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced that the road leading to the state-of-the-art Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals will be named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in honour of his contribution to the project.

Dangote hailed Tinubu for his unwavering support of the private sector and credited him as the visionary behind the Free Trade Zone during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

Dangote made the announcement during President Tinubu’s tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, which coincided with the official commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

This strategic road links the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Free Trade Zone, and the Dangote Refinery to the Sagamu–Benin Expressway via Ijebu Ode.

Dangote told the President, “The Dangote refinery complex is, in many ways, your brainchild. Mr President, let me just say one thing — the main road leading into our refinery is now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road.”

Following the announcement, President Tinubu rose to shake hands with Dangote in a moment that drew applause from the dignitaries in attendance.

Dangote spending N900 billion on road projects

Dangote also revealed that, despite paying N450 billion in taxes last year, the Group is committed to spending N900 billion on road infrastructure across Nigeria. He said the Deep Sea Port Access Road is one of several roads built and being developed by the Dangote Group under the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme.

The Dangote Group is currently the highest tax-paying company in Nigeria, contributing more in taxes than all the country’s banks combined.

According to Dangote, the Deep Sea Port Access Road is one of eight major road projects totalling 500 kilometres, including two in Borno State that will eventually link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a courageous leader whose administration has revived investor confidence in the private sector.

Dangote thanked the President for envisioning and implementing the Lekki Deep Sea Port project and assured him of the private sector’s support for expanding infrastructure nationwide.

Tinubu hails Dangote Refinery

Commissioning the concrete road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, President Tinubu hailed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a “remarkable achievement,” calling it “a great point of reference, a phenomenal project of our time, and a massive investment” that exemplifies Nigeria’s potential for industrial and economic transformation.

President Tinubu said, “Having inspected the Dangote refinery, which is a great point of reference, a great phenomenon of our time and a massive investment, I want to thank Aliko Dangote. I am happy that the Deep Sea Port I initiated as Governor of Lagos State is a huge success today. Users save vast amounts of money using this port because they no longer need to trans-ship their goods. I commend the quality of the access road done by Messrs Dangote Industries Limited on our Tax Credit Road programme and the subcontractor, Messrs Hitech Construction Company Limited.”