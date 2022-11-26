The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has attacked his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of always running for the presidency.

Tinubu noted that Atiku has been trying to occupy Nigeria’s number one political office for many years, first in 1993 and then in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

All these attempts failed to yield results. And Tinubu said he has had enough of Atiku’s endless attempts at the presidency. He also implied that Atiku should be tired of running.

“As I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku; how many times has he been running? He’s always on the run and he is tired, tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough,” he said.

A swipe at Obi: Tinubu, who made these remarks while speaking at the APC Presidential Candidate Meeting with Niger Delta Stakeholders in Gbaramatu, Delta State on Friday, also took a swipe at Peter Obi. According to him, it would be a disgrace for him to mention Obi’s name.

“The other one, he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can ever solve. To mention his name is a disgrace even to me. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economics,” he said, referring to Peter Obi.

His plans for Deltans: He addressed the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun II (Aketekpe, Agadagba), on his plans for the Gbaramatu community. He said:

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Majesty, it was a joy to find one of my own blood being part of you from Badagry. So, what else do you need? You need honesty; you need a man who knows the road. That is me.

“Our brothers here, we will embrace them for the development of the area, the community of Gbaramatu, and other associated communities – economic development, progress, jobs for our youth, a promised tomorrow that is certain.

“A renewed hope is here standing before you. And I promise, with the support of God on my team that you will live long, you will live with prosperity.’’