An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Tuesday while ruling on an application brought before the court by four Nigerians.

The judge held that the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise ought not to be suspended until 90 days before the 2023 election as stipulated by law.

The court’s position: Justice Ekwo ordered INEC not to deprive eligible citizens of the opportunity to have their voter cards for the forthcoming poll.

He said it was the constitutional responsibility of INEC to make adequate provisions for the exercise in accordance with Nigerian laws. Consequently, ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, saying “the case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit.”

The Backstory: INEC had first slated June 30 as the deadline for the close of the CVR but extended the deadline to July 31. In a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022, one Anajat Salmat and three others approached the court with the argument that the electoral body ought not to stop the CVR before the time stipulated by law.