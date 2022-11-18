Amid an increasing number of engineers resigning from the social company, Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has claimed the microblogging site hit its all-time usage on Thursday, November 17.

Musk, who tweeted this in response to the trending hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter, suggested that more people are using the platform despite many saying they are leaving and amid fears that the site may collapse.

The mass resignation of Twitter engineers is coming days after the new Twitter owner sacked 3,700 workers. Nairametrics understands that they are resigning in protest to Musk’s demand that Twitter staff should choose between being “extremely hardcore” and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs.

Many of the lead Twitter engineers were said to have resigned yesterday.

Outage reported: Meantime, there have been reports that Twitter users in some parts of the world are already experiencing outages. The report was confirmed by the internet monitoring platform Down Detector, which reveals that a total of 1,940 Twitter outage reports have been filed in the last 24 hours.

#RIPTwitter trends: On Twitter, the hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyTwitter is trending as users speculate about the platform’s fate. Others are saying they are quitting the platform.

Musk responded to the trend with a meme featuring a tombstone with Twitter’s bird logo morphed on it.

In another tweet appearing to be mocking those insinuating that the platform is dying, Musk said: “We just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage…lol”.

Resignation notes: Some of the workers that have resigned took to Twitter to drop notes about their exit from the company. Jessalyn Johnson, a former employee, wrote:

“I walked away from my dream job today with a full heart because of the people I got to work with every day.”

Brian, another Twitter employee that just resigned, tweeted this:

“After 8+ years, I still don’t know what to say in this tweet. It was one hell of a ride and a highlight of my career.

“Today I decided to leave Twitter. Words can’t express how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work in this amazing place with so many talented people. ”

Musk is not moved: However, when a journalist asked Musk about why the engineers are leaving, he replied by saying that “the best people are staying, so I am not super worried.”