Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) Belfast, in Northern Ireland is hosting a live webinar on Wednesday, 30th November between 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm GMT to learn all about PwC’s Advanced Research and Engineering Centre, part of Operate Digital at PwC.

Discover how the company uses technology to transform and deliver operational projects and Execution Managed Services from its Belfast headquarters. The Advanced Research and Engineering Centre, which is supported by Invest Northern Ireland and PwC, is dedicated to the design and development of innovative technical solutions and the creation of business-driven software products.

There is a range of technology roles currently available, and there‘s never been a more exciting time to join the Advanced Research and Engineering Centre as they continue to scale and expand with investment from the Department of the Economy.

Who benefits from the webinar: Senior members of the team who provide insights into:

How they are driving innovative technology and data assets to support clients in software engineering and other technology roles

PwC’s ambition of creating reusable products to reimagine how it delivers operational projects

The three major areas of research and engineering focus: Digital Transparency, Digital Transformation, and Digital Empowerment

The hiring process and the opportunities to join the team across software engineering, software architecture, UX design, project management, and more.

Details

Date: Wednesday 30 November 2022

News continues after this ad

Time: 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm GMT

Location: Virtual

Register here

News continues after this ad

About PwC: PricewaterhouseCoopers is a global professional services firm that operates as a partnership under the PwC brand. It is the world’s second-largest professional services network and one of the Big Four accounting firms, along with Deloitte, EY, and KPMG. Its headquarters are in London, England and it operates 152 offices in 152 countries, employing over 327,000 people.

Its mission is to foster trust in society and address pressing issues.

The technology department at PwC assists its clients in managing their industry’s rapid, digital-driven evolution and capitalizing on new opportunities.