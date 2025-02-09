Nigeria’s entertainment and media (E&M) industry is on a growth trajectory, driven by rapid digital adoption and a youthful population eager to embrace new technologies.

According to PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024–2028, the sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028, outpacing other African markets such as South Africa and Kenya.

The report attributed the growth to several factors, including increased internet penetration, government initiatives to expand broadband access, and the proliferation of digital platforms.

The Nigerian government’s plan to provide broadband coverage to 90% of the population by 2025 is expected to further boost the industry’s expansion.

Udochi Muogilim, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Leader at PwC Nigeria, emphasizes the role of innovation in this growth trajectory

“With a youthful population eager to embrace innovation, Nigeria’s entertainment and media industry can harness the power of genAI to capitalise on this disruptive force, unlocking new opportunities for growth and development,” she said.

CAGR is used to measure the steady growth of an industry, market, or business over time.

Top 10 fastest-growing E&M segments in Nigeria

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing segments in Nigeria’s E&M industry based on the annual growth rate (CAGR).

10. Newspapers, Consumer Magazines, and Books

Despite increasing digital competition, the print industry is projected to experience modest growth, with revenue expected to reach $127 million by 2028, up from $121 million in 2023.

This 1.0% annual growth rate reflects a slow but steady shift towards digital subscriptions, e-books, and niche content offerings, even as traditional print circulation declines.

The newspapers, consumer magazines, and books sector held sixth place by market size in 2023 and 2024, with a marginal value increase from $121 million in 2023 to $122 million in 2024.

9. Out-of-Home Advertising

While digital advertising dominates, out-of-home (OOH) advertising—such as billboards and digital signage—continues to see investment.

The segment is projected to grow at a 1.7% annual rate, reaching $95 million by 2028. Increased urbanization and demand for high-visibility advertising in commercial centers are key factors sustaining this market.

The OOH advertising sector held an eighth-place ranking by market size in 2023 and 2024, increasing slightly in value from $87 million in 2023 to $91 million in 2024.

8. Business-to-Business advertising

Business-to-business advertising remains a stable segment, growing at a 2.5% annual rate, with revenue set to increase from $9 million in 2023 to $10 million by 2028.

While not as fast-paced as consumer-focused digital advertising, continued investment in corporate marketing, trade shows, and professional networking platforms is sustaining growth.

B2B advertising saw no movement, remaining in tenth place by market size in 2023 and 2024 with a market value of $9 million in both years.

7. Cinema

Nollywood’s growing influence continues to drive the expansion of Nigeria’s cinema industry, with revenue expected to rise from $8 million in 2023 to $10 million by 2028. Producing approximately 2,500 films annually, Nollywood remains a key player in the sector.

With a 4.8% annual growth fueled by increase in local film production, the expansion of cinema chains, and rising audience interest in theatrical releases, despite competition from streaming platforms.

Cinema held the ninth position by market size in 2023 and 2024, with no changes in its ranking or market size, maintaining $8 million in both years.

6. Traditional television

While streaming services continue to gain ground, traditional television remains a major force in Nigeria’s media landscape.

Revenue is expected to climb from $673 million in 2023 to $995 million by 2028, reflecting an 8.1% annual growth rate. Hybrid models, digital transformation efforts, and strong local content are helping broadcasters maintain audience engagement.

Traditional television was the second-largest sector in 2023 and 2024 by market size, growing from $673 million revenue to $742 million over the same period.

5. Mobile and fixed internet services

Ongoing investment in broadband infrastructure, 5G rollout, and government connectivity initiatives are fueling growth in this sector.

Revenue is projected to rise from $7.2 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion by 2028, marking an 8.2% annual increase. The growing number of internet users, coupled with affordable mobile data plans, is driving expansion across Nigeria.

Mobile and fixed internet services continued to dominate as the largest sector with a first place in 2023 and 2024 by market size, generating $7.2 billion in 2023 and increasing to $8 billion in 2024.

4. Music, radio, and podcasts

With the global rise of Afrobeats and increasing audio content consumption, Nigeria’s music industry is experiencing rapid growth.

Revenue is set to increase from $124 million in 2023 to $200 million by 2028, reflecting an annual growth rate of 10.0%. Streaming services, podcasting, and digital radio investments continue to drive the sector forward.

The music, radio, and podcasts industry experienced revenue growth, rising from $124 million in 2023 to $147 million in 2024, but its ranking remained unchanged at fifth place by market size.

3. Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming services

As consumers increasingly shift toward on-demand content, Nigeria’s OTT market is projected to grow from $65 million in 2023 to $107 million by 2028, achieving an annual growth rate of 10.5%.

The rise of platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and local services such as IrokoTV, along with affordable mobile data plans, is fueling this surge.

OTT streaming services sector also retained a seventh-place ranking by market size in 2023 and 2024, moving in revenue from $65 million in 2023 to $76 million in 2024.

2. Video games and esports

Gaming in Nigeria is experiencing remarkable growth, with revenue expected to climb from $192 million in 2023 to $322 million by 2028.

This represents an annual increase of 10.9%, driven by widespread smartphone adoption, increased internet access, and a rapidly expanding gaming and esports community.

The video games and esports industry maintained its fourth-place position by market size from 2023 to 2024, increasing from $192 million to $217 million with an increase in revenue but no change in ranking

1. Internet advertising

As businesses continue to shift towards digital marketing, internet advertising is experiencing the highest growth across Nigeria’s media and entertainment landscape.

Revenue is set to more than double from $519 million in 2023 to $1.06 billion by 2028, reflecting an annual increase of 15.4%. The expansion of social media, e-commerce, and programmatic advertising is fueling this rapid rise.

In 2023, the internet advertising sector held the third position by market size with a value of $519 million. In 2024, it remained in the same position, growing to $596 million, showing an increase in revenue but no change in ranking

As the industry evolves, stakeholders are presented with numerous opportunities to innovate and capitalize on emerging trends.