President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate implementation of the enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers.

The directive was made known in a statement by Dr. Umar Gwandu, the special assistant on media and public relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on Friday.

The AGF said the president gave the order following his approval and directive that measures be taken to that effect.

The AGF revealed the directive while representing the president at the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of the Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education.

Directive from Buhari: He said President Buhari has directed him and the chairman of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) to promptly commence measures towards the realisation and implementation of enhanced salary and welfare schemes for the judicial officers in the country.

He noted that the president also said more initiatives were targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary, which he said remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy.

“This administration will, therefore, continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive, and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone. The legal profession thrives on sound learning, ethical values, and good character; therefore, it is our abiding duty to sustain high standards for those on whose shoulders rest the future of both the bar and the bench,”

For the record: Nairametrics previously reported that the National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered the upward review of judicial officers’ salaries in Nigeria.

The judge said Judicial officers have suffered financial hardship and embarrassment owing to their poor pay, which was a shame to the country.