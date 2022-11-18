A chief magistrate court in Rivers State has ordered the SPAR market in Port Harcourt to cease carrying out its proposed Black Friday sales, which were scheduled to commence today, November 18.

In a court order cited by Nairametrics, dated November 17, the magistrate granted an interim order against SPAR restraining it from holding its SPAR Black Friday sales scheduled to hold from the 18th to the 27th of November.

The Rivers State government, through the Attorney General of Rivers State, had filed the suit against SPAR Market, the occupiers of Port Harcourt mall, seeking to restrain it from carrying out the proposed Black Friday sales.

The order: The court also ordered SPAR not to further obstruct the state commissioner for environment and his staff from accessing SPAR facilities.

“It is hereby ordered that an interim is hereby granted restraining the respondent, its agent, servant and/or privies from conducting/ holding spar Black Friday event scheduled for November 18- 27 pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“It is further ordered that an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondent, its agent’s servants and/or privies from further obstruction of the Rivers State Commissioner for Environment and the staff of his from accessing the respondent’s facilities before, during and after the scheduled SPAR Black Friday to evaluate the environmental health and safety equipment aimed at preventing environmental harm likely to be caused by the respondent on the citizenry of Rivers State,” the court order read.